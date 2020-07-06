Transcript for Tropical Storm Cristobal heads toward the US coast

Let's go to where this storm it is it is just south now of the but mouth of the Mississippi River but those rain bands continue to rotated in to not only to Florida but now the panhandle of Florida north Gulf Coast. And now as that continues today we'll see heavier rain squall certainly storm surge here is a track it will be abreast of New Orleans a later on tonight is fifty maybe sixty mile per hour storm it will not get the hurricane status it just doesn't have that sort of structure and and the leftovers and it do you get up. Across the Mississippi and Missouri River valleys and with that comes heavy rain. And the possibility of more tornadoes especially the northeast quadrant that look at north Guinea slammed the tonight. About twelve hours from now and then flood. That's tackle what's happening with crystal ball time now for look at your local forecast. There's been a lot to severe weather I do are bring in other parts of the country the northeast got a yesterday over 300 damaging wind reports with wins over a hundred miles an hour in Colorado so a lot of people getting the act and a lot of people get a taste of Vista comes on shores well. Talk more about storm surge guys. In the next half hour appeal to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.