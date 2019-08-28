Transcript for Tropical Storm Dorian affects travels in Dominican Republic

Other parts of the Caribbean are issuing warnings and watches as well the Dominican Republic. Is expected to feel the effects of Dorian where we find our Alex Perez on the ground includes a con. Alex you give me a sense of what's happening where you are. Hey Kimberly right now I would describe it as a very measured his sense of relief here in the Dominican Republic they're not going to be a direct hit by this storm. The airport here in Quebec on I want to take a look behind me here is still opening spilled. Still open still functional not expected at this point right now. To close officials of course among nurturing everything. Very closely at one point they believe won't duck on out what's going to. Really be hit directly by this storm by the outer bands of the storm now it's unclear so officials. Are still paying very close attention to. Where this storm is going no one here wants to take any chances. A lot of these people were going to head out of here now but a lot of our leaving. Presumably because they don't want to take any of those chances with this storm now all of the major airlines the regional carriers are offering waivers. Two passengers and those who are now being forced you. Change their flights getting in and out of the Caribbean. Right now for the next 24 hours and until this storm gets on the way kind of a big headache for a lot of people right now Kimberly. Yes absolutely and there's also some cruise lines that are re routing some of the ships. Yes and it's not just in the air of course a lot of cruise ships in the Caribbean. Both Royal Caribbean and carnival saying they are re routing a lot of those big of cruise ship that they have here. Digging those ships more through eight western Caribbean route trying to avoid any potential. Impact. From this storm and the name of the game here is that people really just want to be careful no one wants to take any chances they wanted to be ready. We know what a strong hurricane it's a bit even just strong storm can do to the Caribbean so everyone here not taking any chances Kimberly. I write Alex Perez right there in the Dominican Republic good to see you thank you so much for the update.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.