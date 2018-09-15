Transcript for Tropical Storm Florence continues to flood roads and neighborhoods

From ABC news. This is a hurricane Florence an update. Hey good afternoon I'm Tom jobless reporting from the storms don't in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina where what now is tropical storm Florence. Wreaking Havoc over the Carolina as it expands more than 350 miles and it downpours are endless. It's been three days of nonstop rain and winds its needs fairy but the flood threat is growing worse spreading far inland. Neighborhoods underwater. New evacuation orders issued today. Road shut down if we parts of two major interstates. Storm damage trickery and rescues and evacuations. Including these residents of a senior home. The storm has already claimed eight lives and there are hundreds who still need to be rescued Victor okay I know now without part of the story. Tom Jacksonville, North Carolina is all under water right now at least twenty inches of rain has fallen there's no sign of this slowing down. Neighborhoods like this one are flooded and we're seeing active search and rescue missions being carried out. These are volunteers taking their bowed out trying to get to people who are trapped inside of their homes. Just that way we've got those folks checking in on their businesses as well. The governor of North Carolina calling the flooding in his state epic he says that the danger is not over yet and people because shelter in place. Tom. Our Victor okay there with those rescues happening today and the storm to those flash flood threats are on the move. So let's get right to Sam Champion tracking Florence today. And Tom take a look at that this is really incredible the center of circulation South Carolina has not moved. And now those flash flood warnings extend some 200 miles in one in this storm look at those rain bands are carrying two to three inches of rain. An hour and just to show you how much moisture that is the little river in Fayetteville is forecast to jump. Sixteen feet in just 24 hours eventually the storm weakened the negate. Kicked up into the mountains a town like Asheville will get anywhere from six to ten inches of rain Tom. San fake UN for complete coverage of tropical storm Florence. Keep it locked ABC news we'll have complete coverage also on ABC news live streaming all day and always at abcnews.com.

