Transcript for Tropical Storm Gamma drenches Yucatan Peninsula

Good morning editorially day in the northeast damn but the tropical storm gamma has done. Some business served to Mexico in some familiar spots if you go down to the Yucatan. And I can't tune they've got to with wins he always almost hurricane when it came on shore and hears echoes of Mel doing some. Some mud here damaged hair and use hit its record low water with our nearly a hurricane. Stormed their ninety's of rainfall with more rain coming just cuts all right their in the southern Gulf of Mexico. And old meandered there for quite some time we're very active here in the tropics. This will continue to bring. Potentially life threatening rain to Mexico and in another one behind this as his cat sits in a bid came paycheck. We're looking at this next tropical wave in the gulf Max ago. And the album premiere will develop something console or computer also doing that at the very least Florida is going to see some rainfall leninism and by Thursday Friday maybe Saturday getting closer to the northern Gulf Coast of this is something that's very uncertain but something we have to watch very very closely. That's check what's happening in the tropics time now for look. Or your local forecast.

