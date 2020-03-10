Transcript for Tropical Storm Gamma gains strength on its path toward Mexico

We do you have another tropical storm in the western Caribbean net. Looks like it's gonna eventually in the Gulf of Mexico it's JAMA here is the O look at where it is is about fifty miles south. Of bug cousin now and will be impact in the Yucatan all day long to make a bit of a landfall they're tropical storm warnings up. And we'll see mainly rain followed this in the track gets into the Gulf of Mexico and then just kind of meanders that there will gonna have to watch that want closely it's gonna bring heavy rain for shore to in the parts of Mexico but we have more activity in the central Caribbean and beyond. Doubt 1 of the central Caribbean. Will get of the Gulf of Mexico as well. What is does when he gets in there may interact with damage to a mass right now we don't really know what's gonna happen wrapped the watch both of and for sure meanwhile Miami and you need some rain this morning try to stay dry. That's check what's happening in the tropics time now for look. And your local forecast.

