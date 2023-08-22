Tropical Storm Hilary leaves behind trail of mud and destruction

Flash flooding and mudslides overtook towns and swamped homes and vehicles in parts of Southern California in the wake of the tropical storm.

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live