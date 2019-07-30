Transcript for Tropics getting more active as heat lingers on East Coast

Time now for a look at your weather for misusing more. The tropical storm Erica is churning towards Hawaii it's expected to become a hurricane soon and then move south of the Hawaiian Islands on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile an organ 500 homes are now threatened by the so called mile post 97 wildfire. The fire is only 15%. Contained authorities say it was started by an illegal campfire. Well get today's high temperatures ninety's from Boston all the way to Miami seven east from Minneapolis to Chicago 99 Salt Lake City Wendell Ford Phoenix.

