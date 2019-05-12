Trump administration adjusts work requirements for food stamp eligibility

More
The new rule, aimed to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, could cause an estimated 688,000 individuals to lose their SNAP benefits, according to the regulatory impact analysis.
0:18 | 12/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump administration adjusts work requirements for food stamp eligibility

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The new rule, aimed to reform the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, could cause an estimated 688,000 individuals to lose their SNAP benefits, according to the regulatory impact analysis.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67517213","title":"Trump administration adjusts work requirements for food stamp eligibility","url":"/US/video/trump-administration-adjusts-work-requirements-food-stamp-eligibility-67517213"}