Transcript for Trump administration to deny green cards to immigrants on food stamps

Today can you could to Nellie who's the US citizenship and immigration services chief. He gave a briefing from the White House announcing a new rule that limits benefits for legal immigrants I want to bring in Serena Marshall whose NRDC bureau. I'm Serena can you explain this new ruled us and what it means going forward. Kimberly this is a huge change it to legal immigration for the country it no longer says. They if you make it that the world says that it's not if you do qualify for public assistance like food stamps for example. But if you mate in the future call of five for public assistance. They can mountain nine your visa application or your green cart so this essentially has the impact of nearly cutting in half. Legal immigration to the United States not immigrant advocate groups say that this is striking fear in immigrant communities it's about a work around it from congress because no longer. Will they needed to prove to their benefit to the country and at what they want to achieve but if they may impact public benefits they can be denied this country that that can catch an Alley is saying. There we're gonna go to essentially a points basis and this is something we've heard from the administration. For the past two years and then they wanted to move towards but were unable to do it through congress so now there essentially. Doing it on their own and now this has the impact. Hitting American families as well for example. There's in story out of Tampa where a father an American citizen is American citizen children stopped using museums because it their immigrant mother. Was going towards the green card process and they were worried because they qualified for food assistance that their mother would be denying. Entry into the United States denied her green card because they are using this public benefit. So it. Are really seeing this rule which will going to affect in October hit immigrant communities but also impact many American family. All right Serena Marshall what's the update there thank you so much I'm kind of unbelievable thank you for on the details.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.