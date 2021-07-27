Trump ally Tom Barrack pleads not guilty in illegal lobbying case

More
ABC News' Aaron Katersky reports on the criminal case against Tom Barrack, the chair of former President Trump's inaugural committee, and the possible implications for Trump and his allies.
3:57 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump ally Tom Barrack pleads not guilty in illegal lobbying case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:57","description":"ABC News' Aaron Katersky reports on the criminal case against Tom Barrack, the chair of former President Trump's inaugural committee, and the possible implications for Trump and his allies.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79075624","title":"Trump ally Tom Barrack pleads not guilty in illegal lobbying case","url":"/US/video/trump-ally-tom-barrack-pleads-guilty-illegal-lobbying-79075624"}