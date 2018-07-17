Transcript for Trump attempts to clarify comments on Russian election meddling

You're watching ABC news special report on the president's addressing the summit in Helsinki and his first comments since his controversial remarks after meeting with Russian president. Vladimir couldn't I'm Arial rash FA BC news headquarters in New York thanks for joining ABC news life and continuing the conversation. A few headlines out of the president's remarks today the president supporting the intelligence community walking back some of the comments he made yesterday saying he supports the intelligence assessment. That there was indeed Russian meddling. In the 2016 presidential election but that that meddling had no effect on the outcome of the election. Also staunchly vowing that the administration will stop efforts to meddle in future elections he said the and the meeting with President Putin was quote interest staying at they too discussed many different foreign policy issues including Syria Israel Iran. North Korea and that progress through dialogue. Has been made how we're joined now by ABC news political director Rick Klein to shed some light on the comments from the president today and the fallout from yesterday Rick thanks for joining us on there he very busy Tuesday. At trump. Did not have any scheduled public appearances as an earlier this morning but now suddenly talking to the press about those remarks yesterday. Why do you think the president decided now to come out and address those controversial comments he made yesterday. A very rare move by the president and attempts at a walk back attempt that a clarification but. I don't think he clarified anything in this reading from prepared remarks that seemed. Clear to me that he realized that the blowback from yesterday's comments was too intense for him to it to shoulder without. Trying to clarify what those statements are I can't remember the last time the president. Admitted it means something that he said you higher occasion to contradict himself on that point that he thought it was clear but even in that tiny change that he is suggesting. That instead of but the work like he meant to save wouldn't. That doesn't do nearly enough I think to undo the damage from yesterday and the more broad implications and get even Anthony's comments. He said that he doesn't see one doesn't see why it wouldn't be the case that Russia did this but he also said that it could be other people. Echoing the comments that he's made many times that lots of people that it had in interest in trying to influence the American election so I don't think he actually. Accomplished what even the White House try to accomplish by putting this on the schedule and putting him out front of the cameras that. And putting his comments yesterday or hanging them on a possible clerical error rate Klein thank you for. I'd sit sharing your insights with us today we want to go now to chief senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is joining us now. From Washington in Pierre you've extensively covered the intelligence community yesterday. I'm I'm assuming that intelligence sources you have what baffled by the president's demeanor and by is the hate here. Did today's remarks helped to walk that back at all. Well that remains BC and I know they were waiting to see if he would clarify. Is remote remarks he said that he misspoke. But it was less than a ringing endorsement they are conclusive that question is back packed inside the metal. In the US election and as Rick just days they that he raised suspected it others and aces might have been involved in. And the intelligence community has been emphatic that it was the Russians who attempted to impact. The election in two six. So. There it. They would try to get more clarity on this many of them are confused they want to know why again. They emphasized yesterday meaning of the sources that again he appeared to take the word of whom he talked about how strong and powerful. Who was in his defense and saying that they didn't do it. And that's the thing that's baffling that many of these intelligence officials and law enforcement officials have engaged in. Battle with directions through the years of spying and espionage. And they believe the rice's did not have our interest at heart. And oddly enough although they know that have a job to do in terms of trying to have diplomacy. With a country that has many many nuclear warheads. They're baffled as to what we wouldn't have done recently. To warrant such. Respect in terms of the way that president appeared to treat him yesterday. Well I know Pierre you'll be talking to your sources and reporting for world news tonight we thank you for joining us again today and we look forward to talking to a little bit later on. I'm not want to head over to Helsinki where chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran was in the room yesterday for that landmark summit and is joining us now live Terry thanks for sharing your time with us today. This sentiment in Europe do you believe it's going to change after an Trump's comments today verses that fallout from yesterday. No I don't area because I think that that. That in the event itself those two men standing side by said top acting as he did route connecting if he did saying what he said. I can't be walked back with I'd missed an apostrophe C. In in my in my language. People saw what he said. And as a city it's been thirty hours since he made those things. He made other statements. Both in the press conference and in the two interviews he did last I think. President Bush was terribly terribly strong very strong and has been held that Russia had anything to do with attacking American election. Put in and undermining that for a conclusion of the intelligence community. So they've seen the movie now they know while it adds and it ends with. With president trump trying to essentially fact that a lot of I think it might be sufficient for the American. His base the American political audience to. Are looking for a reason to support him want to shore him up when he is attacked in the media by Democrats. It is a pitched battle on behalf of him. And if he can give them a reason. To go to the barricades form I think they will and probably has the European like that people around the world like that they took the measure of the man in the measure potent. And I think most of them found. That the United States has a weak president when it comes to president would write at least and that law. And impair and we know that sometimes up and international affairs aren't Alley that they seem what's interesting to me this is not the first time we've seen the president make a statement and then sort of recant or walk it back a little bit. Could he have been handing Gooden may be a pyrrhic victory yesterday and letting him go back and say face to his people but they made it may be really did have substantive conversations on some key. Foreign policy issues. I'm sure they get that the great point there it. Presenter was absolutely right in this respect that it is important for the United States Russia talk. There's ton of issues. That the united Russia and worked from Syria right at the top of the list we we have tremendous interest and influence there as does Russia. And maybe can bring. Some kind of end the suffering there. But before you get to the business that nuclear disarmament. All kinds of other things. You have to stand up and fight your corner stand up and and defend an American elections not and 2016. Which president trump can't stand that notion that 2016. Way is called into question but future elections defended the elections that are coming forward and if he can't. Do that in public. He promises to do it private but I think there's an open question about. There certainly is Terry Murray and thank you so much for sharing your insights with us today we appreciate it see on world news. And I want to turn to Tom boxer and the Levys on the phone with us now ABC news contributor and former Homeland Security advisor to president trumps so. Tom thanks for joining us I'm sure you have some thoughts on today's comments and also on yesterday's as well can you hear me. I can hear you thank you Brad May acting the president did what he had to do today and go out begin regret. That press conference I pick you need to do a little bit more. Start. Getting cute thing the first thing he did was to acknowledge that he believes our intelligence community. And the second thing he did was to begin to list those topic of discussion that he had the president put behind closed doors. Because that that they are European partners started at Dartmouth not knowing what they got. You've been inside this administration you've talked directly to the president you've been privy to his policy than his actions. Do you believe that administration officials were caught off guard by what happened yesterday or this something that could've predicted. But I think we evolved in the president Joseph a year earlier. Comment appears to get the that the frustration he deeply frustrated and out. Kinda complicated story and that being pulled away that give the impression that his election was other than. Not a part hard fought win but don't believe people around him. We're probably. Surprise I guess. By him. Knowing that kind of domestic political. Frustration but he was on an international stage and I think again if they might it's surprise but I think they were probably a little disappointed I was a little that the point it. In particular on the cyber component here there is no question that it was the Russians and there is no room in the intelligent conclusion. But support the notion that it might have also been other. Though I think what the president did today was good with respect acknowledging our intelligence community but he had to go one little bit further on the cyber component of the meddling. And make clear that he believed that it was not only. Done against our elections that put that one of the candidate but done by other us. There's good reason for that. What did our intelligence community need another believe in the deck and it all the other part of not a committed community that contributed to enact binding. He didn't the basic data due and that the president wolf respect there at UB. It was certainly not clear yesterday in the president's remarks are gonna play back what he said yesterday during a summit we'll get your thoughts on today's recanting. Just now President Putin denied having anything to do with the election your parents between sixty every US intelligence agency has concluded that the Russians did. What who my first question user is who do you believe. My second question is which you now with the whole world watch help president button which denounced what happened at 68 which important to never do it again. So let me just say that we have to thoughts. Of groups that are wondering why the FBI never took the server why haven't taken officer. Well I was the FBI told to leave the office of the Democratic National Committee. People came to me yeah and coats came to me and some others said they think it's Russian. I have president prudent. He just said it's not Russian. I will say this I don't see any reason why it would be but I really do want to see the server. But I have. I have confidence in both parties to agree confidence in my. Intelligence people. He will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful. In his denial today. So you're the president they're saying I don't see any reason why it would be rash who knew an apostrophe T would be that important today the president saying he misspoke that he meant to say. I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be rush in that forceful enough in your mind Tom says till I'm concerns. I'm glad the five and I believe that he meant that they wouldn't be Russia is no reason to believe it wouldn't be rested. But I'm disappointed in particular that took my early deployment that you grade the server. I'm not at liberty to eat into the sources and methods that we used. Determine what we do and what we don't I consider attribution. But I think it's fair to say for any listener. The senior intelligence books housing authority nude at the river have been compromised priority even informally DNC for the third or dumb luck. Not necessary for us to make our determination and I would have to leave it that but I think it's not yet. That we knew people create even notify the DNC. That the server stuff what. At this spot that it can reconnect include. Tom boxer I know you have to catch a flight we appreciate your your inside information they have from the administration and thanks for joining us. Today as well. Now we now want to go live to our eye on ABC news reporter Alley Rogen who is on the hill right now this has had reverberations across the political spectrum and Allie if you're with us now it talk us through how lawmakers are responding now to Trump's latest comments. Yeah area what we haven't had a chance yet talked to many members of congress on this latest what president trump said was a sin of punctuation. But what they happen saying earlier in terms of how they want to respond. To what he said in Helsinki we heard today from the two men in his comments on this matter that months. House speaker Paul Ryan and senate majority leader Mitch McConnell. They both said they would be open to considering additional sanctions on Russia. Specifically Mitch McConnell points to a bill. That is cosponsored by senators rubio Republican. And van Holland a Democrat that would impose additional sanctions on Russia if Russia is determined to have interfered. More additionally. In future US elections so that is something I think you're gonna see some movement on it something that Democrats and Republicans have been pointing to you as an option. For how to check. President Putin on this I think another thing area where we might see some movement is on the issue of election security. Senators are quick to tell that they've already appropriated an additional 380 million dollars Q state. Election officials to deal with upcoming elections. But they want to do more there is a bill again a bipartisan bill it's ready to go they could vote on it tomorrow would they really want to do. It wooded eight increasing information sharing agreements between. Federal intelligence services and state election agencies so that's something that we've been hearing from behind the scenes there might be some movement on. But beyond that aerial. It's possible that we might see in the very near term. A sort of non binding quote sense of the senate resolution in which senators get together all 100 up them and say this is wrong. We stand with our US allies but certainly area out I'm sure. As soon as you and I stopped talking today we're going to see a lot more lawmakers weigh in on this this. Walked back or not walk back whatever you want high. All right Alley wrote in there on Capitol Hill we know yet the finger on the pulse of what does lawmakers will save later today we appreciate it it's. When I go back now to our political director Rick Klein for a final word here and Rick at an I have to ask you what kind of damage control was the White House. And performing. The administration performing after yesterday and and what will happen now. A couple of critical point here aerial first is the president had several chances yesterday and it's up interviews that he did with Fox News he declined to do so. It was only after 24 hours Angeles. Including once on his favorite network's very critical of what happens if he decided to come today to do this that some sense of what happened here. A well more than half Republican senators will not opposition in some way either talk about additional sanctions apply to Russia Ewing's on capitol lot of that go forward regardless. And I think critical year aerials that even today. Even in this attempted cleanup the president's team let something where he said it. Again going off in saint it is no reason it would be Russia he said again that he could be other people here Tom Foster former Homeland Security advisor his frustration. That phrase was added here is once again use. Adding that element of doubt into what intelligence communities and what he said just yesterday when it up and civil parties multiple parties. Intelligence community who. Intelligence community who. That equivalents. Is still striking still stunning I think Terry grant made an interesting point about how likely it is that the company's fines that's to be enough. I am curious what lawmakers think apple will see the same weight as. Just clean up a couple of words here I think that would maybe transcription error or media a problem hearing when it units expressed in a contraction. That doesn't. Deal with the overall. And Rick I actually touched on what I was gonna ask you next which is moving beyond the beltway not just lawmakers but trumps base. How do you react to what happened yesterday and is today and not to possibly save face it if people were outraged by what happened yesterday. I think gave the base obviously is a very diverse thing when you talk about what president trump and his supporters you there's very little that we've seen that that ever separates the president. From the mass of his supporters. This seemed to be different in that a range of lawmakers informed on policy thinkers and veterans of flat after public administrations they citizens of rich too far. And I think when you start to see the media commentary including some of the president's closest ally I think this is a big mistake you need to clean this up. I think that is. A lot of what drove this and I do things to the point Terri Brandt said earlier. The president saying that he's clean it's not me doing not even though by the substance of what he said both yesterday and today it's hateful way remains. He remains very close to the official party line of Vladimir Putin's Russia he remains skeptical about what the intelligence agencies have told him directly. And he seemed to take it as a personal affront that anyone would suggest that Russia. Tried to influence the election with the clothing that. Rick Klein thank you so much we appreciated certainly remarkable and then set it occurred over the last 24 hours. And this is that an ABC news live special report on the president's remarks we'll have the very latest on world news tonight with David near an always downloading the ABC news asked and abcnews.com is there for you always have a great Tuesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.