Transcript for Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth and more

Lonnie and I are thrilled to welcome you to the White House. As we honor the recipients of our nation's highest civilian honor. The presidential. Medal of freedom for five decades have to say the presidential. Medal of freedom is been given to individuals. Who have made outstanding contributions. To American life and culture. This year it is my true privilege to award dishonor to seven extraordinary. Americans. Senator Orrin hatch. The late great justice Antonin Scalia. Miriam battles. Rogers star back. Alan page and two more recipients who are no longer with us. But whose legacies will live on forever. Legendary. Babe Ruth legendary. Elvis Presley. I want to congratulate all of this year's recipients family members and loved ones. America is blessed to have those skills passion and talent anywhere on.

