Transcript for Trump calls Jersey City suspects 'wicked murderers'

As we gather this afternoon sorts turn to the grieving families in New Jersey. Yesterday to wicked murderers opened fire at a Kosher supermarket and killed four innocent souls including a brave police officer. Who faced down the shooter and very bravely face to shoot it down. With a one hard America weeps for the lives lost. With one voice we vowed to crush the monstrous evil of anti semitism. Whenever and wherever it appears we're working very hard on that. I can tell you that. We have a lot of people in government working very very hard on that and we appreciate. Their work.

