Trump calls Jersey City suspects 'wicked murderers'

More
A New Jersey police officer and three others were killed after an hours-long gun battle followed what officials are calling a "targeted" attack.
0:43 | 12/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls Jersey City suspects 'wicked murderers'
As we gather this afternoon sorts turn to the grieving families in New Jersey. Yesterday to wicked murderers opened fire at a Kosher supermarket and killed four innocent souls including a brave police officer. Who faced down the shooter and very bravely face to shoot it down. With a one hard America weeps for the lives lost. With one voice we vowed to crush the monstrous evil of anti semitism. Whenever and wherever it appears we're working very hard on that. I can tell you that. We have a lot of people in government working very very hard on that and we appreciate. Their work.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"A New Jersey police officer and three others were killed after an hours-long gun battle followed what officials are calling a \"targeted\" attack.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67667297","title":"Trump calls Jersey City suspects 'wicked murderers'","url":"/US/video/trump-calls-jersey-city-suspects-wicked-murderers-67667297"}