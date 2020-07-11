Transcript for Trump campaign vows continued court fights after Biden becomes president-elect

Very much to see a bigger perhaps it's fitting given the last. For years isn't as this announcement is being made we have new tweets from president trump as he heads of the golf course. He's yet he's at the golf course George that is where the president is as this news is coming in about the fate of his with the seating feet. Of his reelection and you mentioned those treaties treated a number of times today. Nearly all of these tweets that we've heard from the president so far have been slapped but with these misleading. Labels from Twitter because he is continuing. To carry on with this conspiracy theory that this election is being stolen from him. George this wasn't a referendum on president trump what we are seeing here today he came in as an outsider with no track record. And in part that is how he won this White House people wanted someone from the outside particularly. Someone who was running against a consummate insider like Hillary Clinton. But this time around he had a track record that he had to campaign on and that is not what is. What what sold America on a reelection campaign Nina for so many people. They felt like he ran last four years based on. Some of the ugly as parts of our country on on on racism frankly and lie is and ms. troops while for others he spoke. Two what many believe is a forgotten America and they they found someone in him who was finally speaking their language. But he needed this race to be about anything other than him. And yet time and time again what we saw from this president in terms of an un disciplined campaign style. Was it he could not shake that this was not a race about anything other than Donald Trump he always turn it into himself. And now here we are as this news is coming down with a 140000. Record cases in the corona virus again. Yesterday alone a new outbreak inside the White House as chief of staff contracting it. A number of other campaign officials and White House aides contracting it. In the irony of that George that as America voted a referendum on his handling of the corona virus so much of America the majority of America. Not happy with the way he handled it we're now looking at yet another outbreak at the White House again today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.