Transcript for Trump cancels Poland trip for hurricane

This storm has ripple effects and in Washington. President trump has canceled his trip to Poland to monitor this storm and he sent vice president Mike Pence in its place of the president. Talked about preparations already under way is to take a listener and a. We're ready we have the best people in the world ready and they're gonna population big food shipping water. But it may be that you going to do evacuate whether to see what happens we're waiting. It does seem almost certain that a sitting dead center. Bad. That's not good. The winds seem to be building at a tremendous rate. It looks like the winds are going to be unbelievable AI. Were already. And hopefully will get lucky but it looks to me like this time. It's heading in one direction all indications arts get it very hard. So want to bring in Jordan Phelps at the White House George and good to see you what is the federal government doing to help with the storm. Yet can really president com says its most important. For him to be here as they make those preparations so instead of going to Poland the vice president's now going he's gonna head to Camp David. Later this afternoon he's gonna hunkered down they are and monitor the storm's approach he's kind of used Camp David in this way. In past storms to monitor approaching hurricanes and if he's. That's what he's doing here again of course Kimberly we have FEMA and these other government agencies who are getting ready for the storm. Yeah and and before we go I just wanted ask you something that sort of on related but there was a new. Inspector general report come from yesterday balance. James coney. Yeah that's right Kimberly they have this new inspector general report saying that. James Connelly the former FBI director had violated FBI and DOJ policy is. Out with his handling of those memos in which he closely documented some of his interactions. With president prompt. This IG report damning for co me in some ways and that it says he did break those policies and they say he set a dangerous precedent. But it another way Kimberly it's been indicating for Komi because it didn't demonstrate that he has lied about this. Anywhere along the way and the key thing here is it did not find. That he leaked classified information. You'll recall president from for months is an accusing. Call me as having leaked classified information EIG report did find any evidence of that into the department. Decided not to prosecute him but Kimberly this morning. The president is putting some spent on that report he says of course. That this report was disastrous for coney but he also says in a tweet that it was the fact that he was not prosecuted shows just how fair. And reasonable attorney general. Bill Barr is. It also of course Kimberly shows that they didn't find that evidence that he leaked classified information as the president had accused of doing. All right Jordan felt that the White House lots going on in this administration thank you so much we appreciate it.

