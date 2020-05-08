Transcript for Trump continues to criticize mail-in voting

As president your. Well I haven't discussed it with the governor. I can tell you in Florida they've done a very good job within. In Nevada would be a disaster in New York it's been a disaster and many other places it's been a total catastrophe. You know what's going on in New York with the Carolyn Maloney. I think you have to have a new election they've. You know I did. Froehlich also submitted ballots Patterson New Jersey I guess it's point 55%. To a 20% of the vote is tainted. You can't have that you can't have that so. It's it's okay absentee voting grade. But this mail in voting when they've mill made indiscriminately millions and millions of ballots to people you never gonna know who won the election you can't have that. And Nevada is a big state it's an important state. It's a very political say and they got what happens to be a Democrat. And I don't believe the post office can be set up there were given no notice him and you said about millions of votes. Notably it it's it's a catastrophe waiting to happen in. Again all you have to do is look at the vote that took place or a simple congressional district in an area that should be able to do it very easily. In Manhattan it's a total. It's a total. What's happened it's a nightmare. Nobody's ever seen anything like it. Look at Patterson New Jersey and look at other locations we can't have that you'll never know who the winner in its. But the winter's going to be me so we'll see what 530. And we can talk about it a little bit like his who finished by saying. We're very proud of the governor and we are very proud of Arizona because in addition. The people how to help you and they did they really good music. And it. It. Being in Arizona we're gonna do it right it will be free and fair it will be difficult. If not impossible. To cheat and it will be easy to vote 78%. Of the citizens already vote by mail in Arizona but we've been doing this since 1992. You. So over the course of decades Weaver set established a system that works and can be trusted. We're not and he days before the election. In Arizona early ballots are going to be mailed in sixty days this is no time to experiment. This is a time to go with a tried and true in Arizona our system works very well. It's easy OKV. And. Well our our state has been a model for. This type of voting. For providing options and choice to our citizens we're not gonna disenfranchise. Anyone we've actually. Bob allocated an additional nine million dollars to make certain that. Election Day voters. Can go safely in proper sanitized places that are well staffed on Election Day we want to make sure that every one that wants to vote. Can vote and they will in Arizona. And don't forget if you look at what you're doing and of that. No signature you take a look at the signature. And is no verification of signature room I don't know if you do that and it is no verification of signature so they don't even know who's gonna zionist. They have literally and closed that you don't have to verify the signatures that they don't have to do it so right there it's no good it's defective. 22 votes in an envelope in a single envelope. It if this is a thing that will be a disaster like never before so. We'll see what the court has to say about it Arizona has been doing this for a long time and it's been refined. Even if if Nevada wanted to do it well they wouldn't have enough time. I'm sure the post offices and have enough time millions of ballots all of a sudden coming out of nowhere you know voting starts in a very short period of time. So in Florida they've done a good job and Arizona they've done a good job but they've been doing this thing and refining it for years. This is something that's put him but thinking there's no verification of the signature while who's gonna sign it. They don't even verify who's going to sign it so it's I'm sure the courts will. Treated very fairly let's see what happens thank you over and.

