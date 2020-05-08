-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Can the US Postal Service handle mail-in voting?
-
Now Playing: Trump signs the Great American Outdoors Act
-
Now Playing: This 6-year-old nailed Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ choreography
-
Now Playing: Turning the page on racism and inequality
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias causes flooding along East Coast
-
Now Playing: Bear released into the wild
-
Now Playing: COVID-19’s economic impact on daily life
-
Now Playing: Clorox wipes shortage could last until 2021, company says
-
Now Playing: Couple caught on tape on day siblings’ remains discovered
-
Now Playing: NFL quarterback’s wife blasts league over COVID-19 response
-
Now Playing: Some high school students back at school without masks
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Isaias slams East Coast
-
Now Playing: Debate over reopening schools
-
Now Playing: Isaias leaves destruction in its wake
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old's daily affirmations
-
Now Playing: Parents' unusual punishment
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Student plans to become 'sugar baby' to pay off debt
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Babysitter drinking on the job?
-
Now Playing: 'What Would You Do?': Tackling the stigma that dads can't handle 'mommy business'