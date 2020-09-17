Transcript for Trump delivers racially divisive speech at National Archives

Our constitution was the product of centuries could she was in the news their hands. Noble. Has done more to advance human condition. Progress. It is. Precious. Parents. We can't. News founders. Just for me. Or Moammar. Far left demonstrators. Have she and Edwards. It was never greater. Patients and so. Our cars. The senator's. We'll look. Liberal politicians. Staff. In large corporations. Two months ago. Cultural world revolution is. Overthrow the American average. As many of these tests. And other renters know. Good news. I'm cartoon. Our children and parents. From problem tracks. Like those are Howard's. The drug addictions she's a hero movies. It's. Warm and started. Story. With a reception tables. And there is no better. Totally discredited or sixteen. This project but rights in American history teach your children. That we were founded on the principle precious. Matters. City. She adds. Owners. Secures. Us. Common. Actions. And build one's. And prosperous edge. In human history we embrace or. Where children. I think all of us. But by their. The left has attempted to destroyed. Beautiful. Try to race. In this news. I'm doing every issue through the lens of race they want to policy new segregation. And we must. Critical race theory. Sixteen. Crusade against American history is toxic. It is no. Pacific bonds and types. Establishing. Patriotic education. It won't cost me 77. Precincts commission. We encourage our educators teach your children. America. In his. And think. Others that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.