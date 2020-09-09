-
Now Playing: Little girl adorably recreates iconic movie scenes during quarantine
-
Now Playing: Derek Hough explains which is harder, pro or judge, on 'Dancing with the Stars'
-
Now Playing: Family sanitation business cleans up during pandemic
-
Now Playing: This company is changing the game for minority job seekers
-
Now Playing: Virginia governor addresses concerns over COVID-19 surge at colleges
-
Now Playing: Emotional moment at US Open
-
Now Playing: Stephanie Winston Wolkoff alleges excessive spending on Trump inauguration
-
Now Playing: Getting the vaccine for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Mother gorilla cuddles newborn baby
-
Now Playing: Elephant plays in mud bath at Oregon Zoo
-
Now Playing: Driver witnesses explosion in Oregon wildfire
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Thousands evacuate as vast wildfires ravage the West
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Massive wildfires continue to rage out West
-
Now Playing: ‘We need to continue to fight’: California mayor on fires
-
Now Playing: Deadly wildfire emergency out West
-
Now Playing: Rochester police chief, senior leaders retire after Daniel Prude's death
-
Now Playing: New shark sightings off Cape Cod, experts warn of active fall
-
Now Playing: Department of Justice intervenes in lawsuit against Trump
-
Now Playing: Higher rate of which police pull over Black vs white drivers