Transcript for Trump Facebook ban upheld

And Facebook's oversight board has decided to uphold the side suspension of former president Donald Trump and left the door open for him to be allowed back on the platform in the future. The board agreed with the decision to restrict trumps access to posting contents on his FaceBook page and mr. Graham account. But said it was not appropriate for FaceBook to impose an indefinite suspension calling it a standard this penalty. FaceBook Twitter and several other social media companies band trumpet their platforms after the January 6 insurrection of the capital. FaceBook then refer the matter to this oversight board for review this I want to bring in Jonathan Greenblatt now the CEO the anti defamation league. The little more on this Jonathan first up. Thanks for being here I know you've been outspoken about this whole issue you treated yesterday that trumps accounts were quote. Used to promote sedition and inciting violence and we have no reason to believe this would change if he regains access so what's sure is reaction. Today's decision essentially saying fine he still suspended for now both FaceBook has six months now reevaluate this. Well look. What I learned when I was a kid. You don't get a cookie per showing up to class. You know radio fuel and Hay Group in the world you've been tracked me for a hundred years. And the fact is that president trump was promoting hate. Spreading this information. And encouraging violence. I'm has platform. Not just in the run up to generate a sense but for years vote for. And simply put is in violation of baseball's terms of service. And there was this fiction you see that there's an exemption for political leaders of political leaders are citizens like all lots. And nowhere. Nowhere in America. Despite First Amendment. Right doesn't doesn't accommodate. For us you know freedom of speech. Yes freedom of slander now. Freedom of expression yes. But the freedom to incite violence no. As an that is not protected speech. Now again is violated baseball's own terms of service so we believe he should have been banned. Like anyone else who violated terms of service years ago. But graceful Jay in punting this decision to there quote unquote oversight or was essentially if you can't down the road. Now the oversight board as maybe we appreciate is the right decision on the basis of the facts. But the real fact of the matter. Is that no one is above the law. And we challenge our hands when a company of this science right is making decisions are trading. Under the future of our democracy. That is all I think is the real problem here. So yes trump was was this is sexist continued and that matters but what matters more as a result in bigger problem who's accompanying systems. I think you get run up against what the citizens of our democracy and we need be talking. None trump has blasted these bans not just FaceBook but the others that also abandoned he says he's being censored. And the anti defamation league itself has set in the past of the best answer to hate speech isn't censorship but more speed so why doesn't that apply here. It certainly does apply here it's certainly does but again let's be clear inciting violence is not protected speech under the First Amendment. You know if you walked into a Starbucks. And you screamed and customers. Right you yell and then the start expenditure what wouldn't agent David Wright loves sore. I walked into does you know I want both be an ABC news. And screamed. People in the front desk. The security within throwing out. Because it isn't protected speech businesses have the right to control who made publisher to our children can't write this editorial. Prerogatives O'Donnell tokens ever he wants to say he just doesn't have to say baseball. Now we're citing though there and then those as the constitution as a legal precedents here's saying that. Are you saying that they shouldn't really be a FaceBook thing that should be a legal thing he should be held legally accountable for these posts. Well I think that you can certainly say to that extent but the usually can't today is does FaceBook how to. Does baseball. Have to give him a platform on air service and the answer is no they do not. They because it business data to decide who dating privilege. And who may jobs. And Donald assumption by by the same he feels the same standards every other user of FaceBook and if you violate the terms of service you don't into the playoffs while or send. And it sounds like the board is saying that they have six months now to lay out what their decision is based on the way they would handle it for any other user. But I know you've also spoken out against Facebook's policies. When it comes to making these decisions you wrote on Twitter that we did not need for months and an unaccountable secretive process to tell us. Well we already knew that Donald Trump should be permanently banned from FaceBook so how do you think these decisions should be made. Well I think first and foremost the reality is is that Mark Zuckerberg. Not electing persons should not hold sleigh over what. You know how the world's plan it is able to see or read or hear. I think we need federal oversight export base look as a communications. Or. Just like we had over broadcast radio print and every other traditional terms of media. Right so I do believe it that's really what we need here is a different kind of oversight in general. Now the reality is that they created this oversight or degraded imprimatur of objectivity. But let's be clear aborted as selected by tasteful. Promoted by face spoke. And ultimately has a fiduciary responsibility to FaceBook is making decisions and guess is that centrists. Baseball. I'm talking here a lot of publications. As an organization has been fighting hate what access or a hundred years we don't hate when we see it. We know didn't introduce democracy when we see it. And his brother president trouble represents a clear and present danger they should get the privilege being any major mainstream or you know I can't believe. It again and freedom of speech I do believe that you have the right fringe ideas have the right to be hurt but let's teach French ideas. On the French. Not a four or. And Jonathan you helped organize an advertiser boycott in order to try to pressure FaceBook to take action on this. Where is an effort stand now. Well we had over 12100 of these brands in the world including Disney. You're a parent company as well as a little cola McDonald's Starbucks who well over 12100 companies all join us some the most famous celebrities in the world. They also bias again when our coalition Peter offers fox began to generate a sex. They're all literally waiting in the wings look deeper to ration. So you know I paid for sorry for problems when you reveals pointer you know. We're ready to mobilize to see another moment and we certainly will do just that. Right anti defamation league CEO Jonathan Greenblatt thanks for your time today Jonathan. Thank you.

