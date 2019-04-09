Transcript for Trump says Florida 'got lucky' with Hurricane Dorian miss

Get lucky in Florida very very lucky indeed. We had actually our original chart was that it was going to be hit. Hitting hardest directly Breivik to see it happen. It was going to be heading directly. It would've affected a lot of other states. But that was the original. Chart and use the it was going to hit. Not only part of the Georgia could have we going toward the gulf that was what we. What was originally projected. It took a right turn. And ultimately hopefully we're going to be lucky it depends on what happens with South Carolina North Carolina. But it's heading up the coast of Florida was it raged. Mostly wind and we're gonna have a report on that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.