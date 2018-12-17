Transcript for Trump and Giuliani take aim at Cohen

Turning out a former fixer Michael Cohen in the cross hairs he's facing a new round of attacks for president trump and Rudy Giuliani trying to chip away at its credibility. Several investigations move closer to the Oval Office. President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani criticizing the president's former lawyer Michael calling and calling him a serial liar men's pathetic. Those comments follow Cohen's claim that then candidate trump. Directed him to arrange hush payments to women who claimed to have had affairs with them affairs trump says didn't happen. In an exclusive interview with ABC news just days after being sentenced to three years in prison Golan said trump knew at the time hush money payments were improper. He was trying to hide what you were doing correct. Correct. And he knew it was wrong of course. Giuliani said the president maintains he did not direct Cohen make the payments and claims the payouts to former Playboy model parent McDoogle an adult film star stormy Daniels were not illegal. Not a crime it's not a crime George. Paying paying. 130000 dollars to stormy whatever and pain under Saddam the other one. Is not a crime. The president seem they theorize that the hush money payments are not a crime but the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee sees a decidedly more serious risk. Certainly they'd be impeachable offenses because even though they were committed before the president became president. They would be committed to in in in in the service of fraudulently obtaining the office. The president taking to Twitter saying Michael Cole and only became a rat after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable and unheard out. They broke into an attorney's office. The former director of the FBI games Coley firing back in a tweet of his own. This is from the president of our country lying about the lawful execution of a search warrant by a federal judge. A judge ordered Cohen to surrender by march 6 for a sentencing this all comes as former national security advisor Michael Flynn is sentenced tomorrow for lying to the FBI.

