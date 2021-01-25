Transcript for Trump impeachment trial: House to submit article of impeachment to Senate today

Impeachment managers are set to present an article of impeachment against former president come to the senate today. Senators who will act as jurors will be sworn in tomorrow but the trial is not expected to begin until February 8. The law enforcement officials are also looking into threats against congress members ahead of the impeachment trial. 7000 National Guard members will remain in Washington through mid march. And ABC news political director Rick Klein joins me now don't pack it all Rick how do you expect this impeachment trial to play out. It diary of a little bit of a break which could still quite a chance the started acting some of his agenda but when it begins in the senate. Everyone kind of knows what the evidence is in Italy presented a lot of it is on videotape. And a lot of it of course involves witnesses were themselves members of congress. The intriguing movie how many Republican support is only a small handful who have indicated an openness to. Are supporting impeachment Bob we preserve the presumption is that most will not supported. A little wrinkle just this morning though is that senator Rob Portman a Republican from Ohio is up one of the more moderate Republican sometimes clashed with president trump has announced his retirement. That is voids did put a lot more pressure on him to potentially be a vote in favor of impeachment and boring president trump. From holding office and is gonna just igniting new a new little fire inside the Republican Party. Over who should be the successor in states like that we're seeing it already be in the play out in primary senators doing a lot of pressure on this out looming impeachment vote. And you do risk losing Republican support for things that Colvin relief for immigration reform. By pushing ahead with the impeachment trial. Yeah I think given themselves no choice at this point and and I think from democrats' perspective they say that there needs to be accountability. The process was such that they voted while he was still president. But there's a number of Republicans. Who made perhaps the forthrightly perhaps disingenuous slate saying now that Todd did that impeachment and ante for trial is that this is defended the cuts against the themes of unity. That we heard just last week from Joseph Biden will get whether their whether they're being sincere or not it's certainly something that some Republicans are going to site there's no question that. Having this trial with all of a former president which is never happened before is going to ignite some partisan passions will further some of the divides but again. From the Democrats perspective someone has to be held accountable for a hit his actions and in this case it's president trump. Who the house says it is already impeached with a bipartisan vote. And dominion voting systems as saying president Trump's personal attorney former president trust personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for defamation. Seeking more billion dollars of the company says Giuliani and his allies deceived millions of people into believing dominion. Had stolen their votes and fixed the election so what exactly is Giuliani up against here. Well they're up against a large corporation that has a vested interest in seeing that there's justice served. I admit to other people who spread lies misinformation. Are held to account and a major way we already know there's a push to this far Rudy Giuliani but dominion. Has been the subject of a series of bizarre meandering conspiracy theories. Involving Hugo Chavez in Venezuela no basis in reality. Some news organizations that that spread some of this misinformation have issued full we're attractions full on air apologies. Rudy Giuliani has not back down though he continues to maintain in the platforms that he's given including on his radio show that he has evidence and that he was right in what he said. I dominion one point they make is that a lot of the things that Rudy Giuliani said there were false. About their company he didn't say them in court he said that publicly because in their view he knew that they wouldn't stand up in court that they be slapped down by a judge. I'll but this is that this is an interesting test case. Of misinformation disinformation and political lies to see how Rudy Giuliani response to this and if there's some kind of a major legal settlement involving dominion. And speaking at cases Rick the Supreme Court today dismissed a case over whether former president trump violated the monuments clause. By illegally profiting off of his presidency what exactly was this lawsuit alleging and why was it thrown out. Yeah this is one of those other constitutional areas were BK we can ask for some arguments is not a fancy. Centuries old way of saying up profiting making money off of just some kind of of a favor. And eager to Molly in his closet in the constitution that are roughly similar basically they say that a president. Can't profit from from you defeat federal or state government entities or from foreign entities. While he's in office now president trump said many times that he's gonna put his business interest in a blind trust. If fact that never happened and he always retained a business interest he had a very high profile property. Are right here in DC that got a lot of business from foreign entities as well as from from state governments up over time and in this case you have some of the local state governments like DC and Maryland saying we want to test this now by tossing it out. It's basically the Supreme Court saying they don't want to touch this out very political issue. You in there in a highly charged partisan time they're saying it's moot because the president's no longer in office from the perspective of the plaintiffs they want a resolution on this but they're hoping that at least there's a precedent set. About how seriously courts will take you mall you miss Claus. Some people thought this was going to be a pretty easy case against the president if it pursued now it's going to end as the trump presidency ended a week ago. And Rick and its early days but the ABC news it's those poll shows high approval ratings for president Biden so far both for his response. To the corona virus and confidence in his ability to unify the country can he translate that into support. For policy Wednesday. Yeah this is fascinating because there is broad support for the themes that he put out you know upwards of 70% plus support. For the concept of unity a lot of folks weekly even during this poll a clip of his inaugural address and people genuine generally across party lines thought it was genuine. But the catch comes we start to get into some policy areas. And when you look specifically at some areas that impact immigration like the Muslim ban the border wall that's partisanship comes back and comes back pretty quickly and pretty fiercely and those are the limits that you come up against this one thing to have people clients it is generic notion of bipartisanship and unity it's another thing to say okay here are some specific areas. I the president had conversations with a bipartisan group a lawmakers over the weekend. Doesn't appear that he's got a broad agreement on his Kobe deals so look the reality is that Washington is a polarized place and that didn't change from last week. All right recliner political director always great to have you Rick thank you.

