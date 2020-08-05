Trump joins World War II veterans at V-E Day ceremony

Several World War II veterans joined President Donald Trump at a wreath-laying ceremony Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.
05/08/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump joins World War II veterans at V-E Day ceremony
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

