Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty in NYC tax fraud case

Brian Buckmire, ABC News contributor and host of the Law and Crime Network, discusses what the guilty plea from Weisselberg means for the larger investigation into the Trump Organization.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live