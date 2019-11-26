Trump pardons Turkey

President Donald Trump continued the 30-year-old tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey.
0:55 | 11/26/19

Trump pardons Turkey
But there let's talk to you first second because I'm that it is something that you got to be very happy about. That looks like it dangers bird. It just escaped. I wish you. I hereby grant you a full. I don't believe. Part. About friends and you can drop. Thank you all very much as great a lot of thought thank you for tonight.

