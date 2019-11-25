Transcript for Trump 'not pleased' with handing of Navy SEAL case

I'm I want to bring in Karen Travers at the White House because Karen. I want you to discuss those tweets that the president did put out regarding the situation. The residents and tweeting about this for several days now Kimberly Angeles Elizabeth said he first weighed in last week and said that they need he was not going to take away calendars him. And then last night after the news broke about Spencer being pushed down the president that he wasn't pleased with the way Gallagher is trial with handled by the needy. He says Gallagher is treated very badly. He also though as you see it next week there on the screen the president cites budget issues at the needy saying large cost overruns from past administrations. As well of contacting procedures were not addressed to his satisfaction and look at that word he uses there it says richer Spencer services. Have been terminated by the secretary of defense Marc Casper. Now the president has said he will nominate his ambassador to Norway to be the next secretary of the needy that of course will go through the process. But it is striking to see how public the president has been in how involved he's gotten in this case. From tweets late last week to weighing in yesterday on Spencer being pushed out and as Elizabeth said. Eddie Gallagher and his attorneys had appeared many times on Fox News it's certainly the way to get the president's eyes and ears and he was paying attention. Yes so Karen why you're with us I mean that's going on the we of course have to talk about impeachment and all of those hearings last week. Rudy Giuliani's name in kept coming up he's been laying low but now. The House Intelligence Committee has audio and then video recording. Let them get this is an incredible scoop yesterday by our colleague Catherine father is Alley packer and John TN THE they report the House Intelligence Committee. Is now in possession of audio and video recordings and photographs that were provided by lamp harness. He of course is an associate of the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has recently indicted and he's been accused of campaign finance violations. These photos in recordings are said to include the president and Rudy Giuliani but it's unclear exactly what they entail. This is given to Democrats as part of the subpoena for par Ernest they have only obtain these materials within the last week. So I think as they start pouring over this perhaps will get more details as to what it includes. Pre Giuliani over the weekend with said he was not concerned about potentially being the fall guy in all of this he feels comfortable with his status with the president. And says they're good friends. All right Karen lots to keep up wins thank you for the.

