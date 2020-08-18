Transcript for Trump to posthumously pardon Susan B. Anthony

Yeah you signed. A proclamation celebrating. Our age hate. 2001 is 100 members of the nineteenth amendment. In the summer of 1848. Elizabeth Cady Stanton posted the quarterly first ever women's rights convention. Center also have you. And declare that women should enjoy this until. Several right. Seven decades let me suffrage movement succeeded. In this day Eden energy line. The United States ratified an infinite. It was a monumental victory before equality and justice. And he until victory for America. Today at record breaking 130. When women are serving in congress. Near east you. Women vote in elections 56% of our nation's college students. And haven't beaten we've been successful. This is just another words. We didn't pianist us. It's a Ers. Before each virus. Struck a nation. When it games or point three million jobs a record. The women's unemployment rate had plummeted to the lowest more than sixty years. Last year over 70% of the new jobs would win because they were coming back strongly. And we'll see those numbers again urged numbers he war unemployment and deployment. It a 160 million people we've never needed to us that. And mind you yeah yeah tremendous he's. As you might deliver a better future for all. And Americans will remember that wonderful opportunity. One's injured. Well president that are always on her uterus and will always. The patriots who secured within his right to vote. So there's incredible. Document yes why would you use something this is. Says that was. Or. Because it. I don't be shy April incomplete arm for purposes should be. Car. You know it. Oh. And he didn't limitless. So she was never. Our. And we're oh yes. As hedges that. And regular season and if low income people. And it's. Yes I do because I'm Figueroa is being prepared rather. And look. And much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.