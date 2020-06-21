Trump rally comes against backdrop of racial protests

More
Movement for Black Lives organizer Thenjiwe McHarris discdiscusses Trump's rally amid nationwide protests and "Black Wall Street" author Hannibal Johnson gives insight on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
3:00 | 06/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump rally comes against backdrop of racial protests

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Movement for Black Lives organizer Thenjiwe McHarris discdiscusses Trump's rally amid nationwide protests and \"Black Wall Street\" author Hannibal Johnson gives insight on the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71368581","title":"Trump rally comes against backdrop of racial protests","url":"/US/video/trump-rally-backdrop-racial-protests-71368581"}