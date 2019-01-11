Transcript for Trump changes residency to Florida

And guys were gonna move on because for all the folks living in Florida on the you officially have a new resident. And you and you neighbor in in fact president trump well sort of he recently changed his permanent residents. From Manhattan until Palm Beach and our air can Turkey has more details about this Aaron good to see you deceived him what's the significance of this move. Look I think that he is doing what any New Yorkers getting advanced in age is doing his due to high tailed the Florida and that's when you do you. And and move buddy you're highrise and you you go to visit to win the sunshine isn't president trump. Filed notice that he is going to to move his residency out of New York City which is being his home base since birth he he was raised in Queens. Has lived a trump towers since it was built in in the 1980s. And now says. That he is going to make Palm Beach is permanent residence. This could be for tax purposes which it is for a lot of people who make a lot of money in in the city and then move down to Florida. But the president also says he has been treated very badly. By the politicians. Of new York city of course in in a deep blue city he is deeply unpopular yes. So what are the tax advantages just for people who don't know New York compared to Florida well I. You lived here pilots here we pay a heck of Ohio and it income tax and there is no state or local income tax and and in Florida where the president's going to be based at at his monologue go review golf resort so that's an advantage for one. Governor Cuomo. In response symbol good riddance because he didn't pay taxes here anyway a claim we can't verify because of course presidents never released his tax returns. Oh my goodness so do you think people are generally happy about this well are you don't trump tower itself has become kind of a monument for either protest. Or to take pictures if you love the guy and and and serum not so I think. For you know. New Yorkers who were against his policies and ends look we know he's deeply unpopular with voters here. Probably good riddance. But. For others I I think. Having the president in your city and an in a tourist attractions and my wife works right next door. So shifts to fight the crowds out that there are a lot of traffic yes and that's it there's a reality piece to this too. Post presidency if he were to live at trump tower it would almost be a permanent. Security nightmare for the Secret Service in the police. Having him in Florida that makes it a little bit easier yes and does he keep the place here as well you know we'll wait and see it it I would think he's never going to give up. Trump tower that was his baby the building that he. Built in that that. Made his mark in New York City real estate it kind of made in his own man away from is his father's legacy yes there are other implications could make inheritance easier for his children and not to get too far down the road of his life but. Beat the estate taxes in New York don't exist in Florida either. All right we'll certainly making news on air editor ski with Andy tells thank you so much for bringing it to us we appreciate it nice to see Tennessee to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.