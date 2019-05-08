Transcript for Trump responds to weekend mass shootings

And guy's a wanna move over to Washington. Where the president spoke this morning about these two shootings so take a listen to what he had to say. In one voice our nation must condemn racism. Bigotry. And white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred walks the mind ravages the heart. And devour is the sole. Writes I want to bring in Jordan Phelps who joins us at the White House. Jordan the comments are really interesting the president says that. Hate has no place in America below a lot of people have criticized his rhetoric. And how that influences this hatred that we see. Jack Kimberly the president they're offering a direct condemnation of this hate fueled rhetoric that kind of likes you this shooting but the president they are not taking responsibility. For his own rhetoric we heard. From all of the democratic presidential candidates roundly criticizing the president for his rhetoric on race blaming. Him directly part specifically the L passing shooting that we've seen a lot of anti immigrant rhetoric from this president we've seen a lot of hot racial rhetoric from him the president there not. Bringing that up calling for the nation to come together. But Kimberly I expect we we'll continue to hear from those democratic candidates today and see whether. Are not they're satisfied. By the president's words today whether those words are followed up by action. Yet Jordan. People are deeply unsatisfied because there is a house bill that's. Waiting to make its way to the senate floor the president suggested. Working together do we think that will see on some moves actually happened on universal background checks for example he did mention that. Apparently it's interesting we heard the president this morning on Twitter call for background checks but what we did here. From him in those remarks the White House today was this similar call we heard him talk a lot about mental illness about improving systems to intercept. These sort of eye hateful spews on the Internet before they turning to action. I but it's not clear now after that morning tweet and then the president not bringing it up here at the White House whether or not he is earnest about. Pursuing those sorts of changes it's important to note that while the house. Did pass a bill earlier this year the White House at the time put out a veto threat saying. The president would Vito any such legislation if it made it to his desk. Perhaps there's a change of heart here now Kimberly we'll have to wait and yeah and so when I ask you do you think that the president if there's any chance that he will put pressure on congress to come back from recess and address this. You know for now Kimberly congress is still out on a monthlong August recess. We've heard Chuck Schumer that democratic. Majority and minority leader rather call for congress to come back in session to consider this in the senate about really is in the Senate's court but those calls happened. Grown any further at this point we'll have to. Wait and see if the president really meant what he said on Twitter this morning and right now Kimberly there's no sign that congress is coming back to session. All right Jordan felt so right there in the White House.

