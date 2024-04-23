Trump responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade, Biden says

President Joe Biden addressed the impending abortion ban in Florida during his speech in Tampa. He says voters will hold Donald Trump accountable for overturning abortion rights.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live