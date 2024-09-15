Trump safe following 'gunshots in his vicinity,' campaign says

Police say a man was seen with an assault-style rifle near Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The suspect was detained after he dropped the weapon and fled the scene by car.

September 15, 2024

