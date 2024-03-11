Trump secures $92 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case

Former President Trump secured a nearly $92 million bond after losing his defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump has asked that the judgment against him be paused.

March 11, 2024

