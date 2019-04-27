Trump shifts position on vaccinations, urges parents to 'get the shot'

More
President Donald Trump urged parents to vaccinate their children after the CDC announced that the number of reported measles cases in the U.S. had reached a record high in nearly 20 years.
0:07 | 04/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump shifts position on vaccinations, urges parents to 'get the shot'
They have to get that got them back today it is teleport. That is really going around now they have to get there Scott.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:07","description":"President Donald Trump urged parents to vaccinate their children after the CDC announced that the number of reported measles cases in the U.S. had reached a record high in nearly 20 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62675363","title":"Trump shifts position on vaccinations, urges parents to 'get the shot'","url":"/US/video/trump-shifts-position-vaccinations-urges-parents-shot-62675363"}