-
Now Playing: Trump says tax subpoena is political ‘witch hunt’
-
Now Playing: Trump weighs in on Bannon arrest
-
Now Playing: Musician trading guns for trumpets
-
Now Playing: Major milestone for Girls Scouts
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Former White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted for fraud
-
Now Playing: Transgender women attacked in Hollywood
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination for vice president
-
Now Playing: Steve Bannon arrested on fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Body camera video of police shooting released
-
Now Playing: $600M settlement for Flint water crisis victims
-
Now Playing: Minuteman III ICBM marks 50 years of service this week
-
Now Playing: Kamala Harris' road to success and her historic VP nomination
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans lift car off woman in New York City
-
Now Playing: MLB announcer suspended after anti-gay slur caught on hot mic
-
Now Playing: Body camera footage shows officer shove NBA team president
-
Now Playing: Asymptomatic children have higher levels of coronavirus, new study finds
-
Now Playing: Raging infernos tear through California
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker echoes Kamala Harris’ powerful acceptance speech