Trump slams Senator Warren, and Pruitt resigns

President Trump takes aim at one of his main Democratic critics, hours after accepting Scott Pruitt's resignation as the scandal-plagued head of the EPA. ABC News' Janai Norman reports.
2:18 | 07/06/18

