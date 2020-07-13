Transcript for Some Trump supporters believe COVID-19 pandemic is a ‘hoax’

You're 91 years old that's right and you are planning to go inside the rally tomorrow we're pandemic we you concern. Pandemic with the help us all hope. I don't believe that for Amanda. When you inside tomorrow what you can or ask. I don't Wear math. Some fake. You gonna read I wouldn't I don't. I don't I don't win and Cuba has gotten as. I don't really where my nightgown I feel as does any good to protect defend anything and I had couldn't this is an eight piece of thoughts that does nothing. Nothing at all he didn't even now that you have. Plus I have and then this minute I'm. And I don't go into eighth place and I do not that. Foresee this business that was wearing that again. And again they ask me that my constitutional rights that might choice in my body what I want. After one quarter at that the pandemic is do you believe. Yes I do do I believe that this afloat all fit absolutely. But there's more people dying of suicide alcoholism. I drug overdose. Then. Any number that the Covert really reviews. The idea that that the covic. The Colbern is not thin but. An avenue. To try to take in my opinion and I'm just speaking for myself to try to take the president. And Russia hopes didn't work the impeachment didn't work the Colbert is at work and don't go find something else in the next. With all the hair that you think it's new action absolutely. Experts say gun prank ads I swear I asked that it went up quarantine. Healthy people never in the history of the world did we ever quarantine healthy people you quarantine sick people this is a joke. I wanna master have a do you think the reason to be scared right now ranked women all the pans and Al. I need your brain washing there's no reason to beach here. Absolutely no they're and that hasn't dealt him and the anymore if it was ever real which I believe is exaggerated because their heating aid for them. And her co but in her ventilator and all that. It when it became an Atlantic it it seems like. If you we're the masters Democrat you know where announced he must be. It's not about that at all the whole mash thing is just to show. We needed to ensure the president was going to be where and house. And I Becerra 99%. Of people at the rally we're going to be there we're not making a statement you don't need a males.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.