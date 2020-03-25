Trump wants US open for business by Easter

More
ABC News’ Tom Llamas responds to President Donald Trump's push forward to restart the economy as state governments want to keep restrictions in place.
0:37 | 03/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump wants US open for business by Easter

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"ABC News’ Tom Llamas responds to President Donald Trump's push forward to restart the economy as state governments want to keep restrictions in place.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69782525","title":"Trump wants US open for business by Easter","url":"/US/video/trump-us-open-business-easter-69782525"}