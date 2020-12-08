Transcript for Trump says virtual learning is not like being in classroom

You know at one time Mr. President I thought digital learning was the future but. We have learned through this covic crisis that we haven't got digital learning to the point where you can. Really engage young people they've got to be in that classroom they have to be what they're. Here so we are any. Presidential candidate and using basement and you're looking at a company. It's not a good thing. Sounds like movies. Well I will put you on this hand I'm not. And thank you. It is interesting because one thing we've learned during this horror show of to China play. Is that virtual is not as good as being there ritual is just not the same thing. For a long time we've been and how great it would be have great it would we will we've had the ultimate sample right. Namely the whole country practically and it's not as good we've also learned that tell a health is very good tell houses up 3500%. It's a great can you imagine that 3500. People and stay in there. In their homes. The department's wherever they and they can. Not have to go to hospitals and doctors and everything else that's been an incredible success. You know who would have thought that's become tremendous and really has been good but the virtual learning. Is not like being in a classroom and we were that I think very strongly in almost all cases. People thought for a long time that would be the answer that it says that's not the answer the answer is an old fashioned when his thank you great you have been doing flower thank you very much.

