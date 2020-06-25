Transcript for Trump visits battleground Wisconsin

I understand manufacturer rubber manufacturing was never gonna come back will it did come back and came back date. But I understand. I have an aptitude for manufacturing and I said the comeback and it will come back and we were doing great it will do now even better wouldn't have a better year next year I think it almost any year history. And we we were going through. The single greatest year that we've never had. From an employment standpoint from its stock market standpoint. And you 401 case right now people for a went case they have very happy with president job right now because they're almost at a level anywhere. When that when the virus came over. But this is a mainstay of your community and it was facing proposed in the prospect of finally up and a total downsized production downsized almost nothing. But this past April and narratives fortunes turned around and that you editor and quickly. As part of my administration's colossal rebuilding of the united states military which totally rebuilt the military to would have to million dollars. So what's that's such as something new budget when it comes to. Because we don't have we don't want the wrong people running up the front lawn of the White House right. If they are I don't want to say well maybe I did a lousy job with the military but it did a great job in the budget note thank you. Now we have any credible and you know what's a quiz are. The greatest missiles in the world greatest rocket she's so the other day one of the rockets go off so successfully. The British ships the great ship seized of the greatest of their kind anywhere in the world the fastest the most powerful. The greatest of everything. And you know the beautiful thing about it it's all made in the USA it's made you and your counterparts. USA the army tanks from Ohio. As part of my administration's rebuilding of the United States you are awarded a contract. To build the next generation of guided missile frigate the United States navy. The amp add GX. It's. Have GX and its expert. It's been more pleased at least tell me is everybody knows. GX. I think nobody knows but that's OK. It's. Did get me. But it's gotta be built right here in the American heartland and it's going to be built by U. And it's gonna go on for a long time because it's up to twenty ships it might be extended. And it worked in an extension right now. And policy but just go you're going to be building your hearts away. So good luck on the idea on the program. The massive deal is worth up to five point five billion dollars. We'll put this shipyard to work constructing some of the France's. Most advanced and most maneuverable. Combat ships anywhere the election night at the maneuverability is one of the big factors that. You were chosen for the contact the others your location it was God's and you're. This contract will support year. 1500. Full time employees. And it will also enable you to hire another 1000 people all across this shipyards in Wisconsin. One of the biggest contacts you've ever seen in this day. An estimated 151000 additional new jobs will be created the Wisconsin. Supply chain. You notice that's not a supply chain going from China. And going to of the country's gold to Wisconsin. That's been bugging me for about 25 years I think that's why I became president you what an. What we've done with year. Great deal US MCA. And Canada no longer takes advantage of us like they did people don't realize oh candidate beautiful national that right. Oh Canada but they would brutal and trade. And now they have to treat us US's get rid of the worst trade deal ever made in the history of mankind. Human you know I'd like these realities humankind right human currency the ladies I think they like it the other waitresses. You mean kind but I just want to say that we have an incredible dealers Italy to a lot of very positive things. But the west Wisconsin supply chain 9000 more jobs are going to be generated because of the chain itself. And it's a truly phenomenal achievement and I congratulate you all it's going to be an incredible thing it's all going to be made right here in this goes.

