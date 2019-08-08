Transcript for Trump visits grieving communities of El Paso and Dayton

President trump is back at the White House today after visiting Dayton Ohio and El Paso, Texas the scenes of the two latest mass shootings in this country and he doesn't seem to be. Very pleased with how those visits are being portrayed he was greeted by protesters in both places. And so we turn right to the White House first now and ABC's Jordan Phelps is covering for us this was supposed to be a moment where the president. Preached unity Jordan but there were other messages that got mixed in there too. Hey Aaron in fact as the president left the White House for date now passing yesterday he said he wanted to it's the time for healing and unity in fact she wanted to stay out of the political fray. But we know that in between us hospital visits person taken in out paso that the president was privately fuming to his eighth aboard Air Force One. And then not so privately he took to Twitter. To take aim at his. Critics both real and imagined he went after or soon after leaving Dayton human after. Senator Sherrod Brown ants the mayor of Dayton high heat seems to catch a glimpse of their press conference and sent. The when he saw was a total fraud and mischaracterization. Of what had happened at that hospital. But Aaron it's a little unclear what the president took issue with. Because both of those. Politicians were offering praise for president from Ben said that he did the right thing and coming. The president also airing a some frustration against Joseph Biden against Joaquin Castro. And of course the media and a sign of tweets. And N after the trip we know that the president spoke to the head of the NRA we know the president has said Jordan there is an appetite for background checks no appetite for. Banning any kind of assault style weapons. What's possible after that conversation. Yeah hi Aaron that IdeaPad Clinton a complicating factor that the president talks to wind up here we know that that NRA chief convince the president out of some major changes after that Parkland shooting of Florida that motivated the president initially to make some big changes. But the president has told us publicly as recently as yesterday morning that he doesn't want to do something big on background checks. He's also endorse these red flag laws which allow authorities to confiscate weapons from people who are shown should posing a threat to themselves or others. I Amy the president that he's talking to you mr. O'Connell and leadership about what can be done and that he be willing to call congress back to session. A right now no sense that there's any real political movement. To make this happen Aaron. Yeah I wanted to ask you to blow because both red flag laws and background checks are broadly popular according to ABC news polling but I'm. Doesn't seem to be an appetite on Capitol Hill wanted to do anything immediately despite. Calls. Mitch McConnell said he's not gonna do something that he can't get the majority of the Republican conference behind and so I am hey I think there is at eight. General skepticism here in Washington having seen this debate happened so many times you know the way that this goes that. I think the Republican Party Bursa reluctance to get behind something publicly I just to see this debate fall apart once again. ABC's Jordan Phelps covering the White House for extraordinary thanks to you.

