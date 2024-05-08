Trump’s legal team vows to oust DA Fani Willis from election case

New push to have willis removed. Also, U.S. pauses weapons shipment to Israel amid growing concerns over expected IDF invasion of Rafah.

May 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live