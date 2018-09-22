Transcript for Truth and Lies: Jonestown Paradise Lost airs Friday night at 8 7c on ABC

You asked before what I know about him but he's no monster and he actually was of the credit. Don't let the 900 of his followers into mass suicides all I can remember gum pop. He's just. Real horror toast. A list. Intel's orders everybody to drink eight brow wit this saying. Drinking the cool if we didn't exist until Jones Keith was. It happened. People who wanted to do. Did you try to find. Something and forgiveness for myself. Forgiveness for dad. Even when he wore the sunglasses and his eyes which is burned through those endless jokes. Most of the documentary effect this Friday night it beat sevenths central on ABC. Fears are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.