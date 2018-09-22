-
Now Playing: 5 people, including 3 kids, slashed at home-operated daycare in New York City
-
Now Playing: Municipal airport damaged in storm
-
Now Playing: In her words
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 21, 2018
-
Now Playing: Northeast bracing for severe weather as winds whip through Midwest
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin woman disappears after moving to Denver with boyfriend
-
Now Playing: Woman searches for missing $35K
-
Now Playing: California requiring people to ask for straws
-
Now Playing: Officials: 4 killed, including suspect, at Maryland Rite Aid facility
-
Now Playing: Floodwaters remain high a week after Florence made landfall
-
Now Playing: Florida man allegedly tries to steal plane in Florida
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Sept. 24, 2015
-
Now Playing: California doctor and girlfriend may have over a dozen victims: Authorities
-
Now Playing: 'Our whole entire place was just destroyed': Florence survivors
-
Now Playing: Over 100 fatalities in Tanzania ferry accident
-
Now Playing: Sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
-
Now Playing: Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC: Police
-
Now Playing: Couple marries fifteen years after meeting at St. Jude's as kids
-
Now Playing: Man tries to sneak on plane in the middle of night
-
Now Playing: Woman shot with paintball gun while riding bike