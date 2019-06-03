Transcript for TSA confiscates rocket-propelled grenade launcher

A man from Florida try to fly with a three foot grenade launcher. Inside of his checked bag agents confiscated the military rocket launcher. Along with a replica grenade at the Lehigh Valley airport in Pennsylvania on Monday the items were found. On assembled. The passenger was questioned but allowed onto his flight. To Orlando the man told agents he thought he could bring such devices in it checked bags just not really with his carry on you know they.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.