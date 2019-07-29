TSA finds missile launcher in Texas man's checked bag

TSA officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport discovered a missile launcher in a man's checked bag Monday morning.
0:27 | 07/29/19

An extremely dangerous discovery was made inside a man's luggage at the airport and Baltimore take a look at that TSA agents found a missile launcher. While screening of passengers checked bag it BWI Thurgood Marshall airport. The police tracked down a Texas man the TSA says the man told officials he was a service member on his way home from Kuwait. And 81 of the missile launcher as a souvenir. The missile launcher was not returned it was given to the state fire Marshall for disposal.

