Healing the people of Tulsa after massacre 100 years ago: Part 2 Information about the Tulsa, Oklahoma, massacre of Black citizens has been kept quiet for generations. The city is now working to heal and address the incalculable generational wealth that was lost.

Survivors share the truth of horrific 1921 Tulsa massacre: Part 1 A hundred years ago, angry white mobs destroyed the so-called “Black Wall Street" in Tulsa, Oklahoma. No one was ever held accountable for the killing of as many as 300 Black Americans.