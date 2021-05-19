Tulsa's Buried Truth: Search for the missing victims of a massacre

More
A white mob destroyed a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as Black Wall Street 100 years ago.
28:10 | 05/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tulsa's Buried Truth: Search for the missing victims of a massacre

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"28:10","description":"A white mob destroyed a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, known as Black Wall Street 100 years ago.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77764008","title":"Tulsa's Buried Truth: Search for the missing victims of a massacre","url":"/US/video/tulsas-buried-truth-search-missing-victims-massacre-77764008"}