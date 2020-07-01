Tulsi Gabbard surfs and pitches sports in an appeal to voters

More
This particular plunge was Gabbard's attempt at bringing awareness to the opioid crisis with Chuck Rosa, the father of Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Charles Rosa.
0:43 | 01/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tulsi Gabbard surfs and pitches sports in an appeal to voters
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"This particular plunge was Gabbard's attempt at bringing awareness to the opioid crisis with Chuck Rosa, the father of Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Charles Rosa.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68120341","title":"Tulsi Gabbard surfs and pitches sports in an appeal to voters","url":"/US/video/tulsi-gabbard-surfs-pitches-sports-appeal-voters-68120341"}