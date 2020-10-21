Transcript for TV producer recalls confronting friend who conned him out of nearly $70,000

Introducing John cruel to assist me to devastate the sky it's his best friend management is. Now and she's content after nearly 70000. Now it's time for him to take action. From the second I discovered she was lying and you confrontation is inevitable. I knew I had to tell her listen I know you like to get this money and it ends now and you're gonna pay this back. So get this Jonathan office to pick up America. From jail. But then he secretly records the conversation. With the phone hidden in his pocket and I'm. So yeah. Contestants stuff. You can want to us. All time but every. The plea was 40000. Not 54 that's. The last four grand immediately came out of nowhere that was why. Even scanning the southern when his falls home. Your process. I'm like I know you lie to us to get money. We were your best friends and that's when the tears are Welling up in her eyes and in that moment. And it hit me. This is what this is what you do. New York and actress this is an act. She said she hated them and I clenched my fist and walked away. What manner totally Stinson. You can't get blood from a stone. You can't get a payback from con artists do anything I can get at that point was justice I wanted justice.

