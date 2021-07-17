TWA Flight 800 wreckage teaches lessons 25 years after tragedy

More
ABC News’ Gio Benitez reports on the 25th anniversary of the explosion of TWA Flight 800, and takes a look at the way investigators have utilized the wreckage as a training tool for two decades.
3:22 | 07/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for TWA Flight 800 wreckage teaches lessons 25 years after tragedy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:22","description":"ABC News’ Gio Benitez reports on the 25th anniversary of the explosion of TWA Flight 800, and takes a look at the way investigators have utilized the wreckage as a training tool for two decades.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78895881","title":"TWA Flight 800 wreckage teaches lessons 25 years after tragedy","url":"/US/video/twa-flight-800-wreckage-teaches-lessons-25-years-78895881"}