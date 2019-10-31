Transcript for Twitter bans political ads on its platform

On the move to some major moves by Twitter the CEO Jack Dorsey announcing the platform will no longer allow political advertising in a tweet he wrote we believe political message reached should be earned it. Not bought some to break all of this down. I'm joined by sick and those that might use our Anglo and then there's a few exist today now see you back. So what do you think of that. I'm excited and I think for so long we antagonizing community is about tech policy and take regulations gaga talking about who has the authority to regulated and it. These bills like we need an independent agency are to monitor on the regulations as happening because the sentence as a just when they are giants. And as always it is notion they're too big to do self regulation and I think Jack sister down into a woman's right we are able to regulate announce its ineffective meaningful. And thoughtful way. For him to say there is a difference in freedom of expression which is what its exact Molly said vs paying for reached. I thought that distinguishing it was dead on spot on and was right to it was like yeah O. The whole platform social media is for engagement tonight an authentic engagement that that is freedom of speech but when you're starting to pay for that. That takes away that argument. So in the meantime we have FaceBook do you think this was like. Stabbing a face blood comes sort of you know putting some pressure on them since they won't take down their false information or any ads with false information in them. Yes absolutely. This to rate dig it basement because Facebook's whole. Notes ever not doing anything to report as is always been about because freedom of expression and individual have the right to communicate however they want to communicate and is our is that our job to authenticate it is rooted job of the consumer or of the user of our platforms to be able to moderate the content and in for the use as you their own resource fearless Faxon was not factual but woods Jack was saying was that no there's a difference. It's that yes there missions expression but when you're paying for that and then he brought in taken Ozzie about AI machine learning and micro targeting can say is that what you're paying that micro targeting when you're paying for I think the focus must have a demographic that no longer really isn't freedom of expression. That's getting around this is serving an expression. This is a target was within you can use this information for users who may not have time to do did you lose its right. If they see you can sometimes be so see these platforms at the authority and right and as you see if I guess you were verified it. They have blue checks in the and you see this authority OTC that that is an Hanna has been verified and that's when this it comes dangerously exactly saying he was like the spread of this this information is dangerous when lives are its fate if that's why he separated. Commercial use spread as I think that was what was so that distinction is the key here. So I want to ask you what do you think this means for campaign moving forward because I mean they rely on these things they do these ads on these social media platforms. They do I think the campaign is not worth that much harder now to make sure that is national engagement that big of Tennessee a better pulse of where. You know the demographic is and how they filibustered Candace authentically. And I can Mike news given us information he's in now.

