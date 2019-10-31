-
Now Playing: Twitter bans all political ads
-
Now Playing: House moves forward with impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: House passes impeachment resolution
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi holds vote on impeachment rules
-
Now Playing: South Carolina priest denied Joe Biden communion over abortion stance
-
Now Playing: Katie Hill gives final speech before resigning
-
Now Playing: Twitter bans political ads on its platform
-
Now Playing: House passes resolution on impeachment proceeding
-
Now Playing: House of Representatives passes impeachment probe resolution
-
Now Playing: House votes on impeachment process resolution
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi says ‘it’s a sad day’ for Congress
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks at House impeachment debate
-
Now Playing: What to watch out for: Impeachment vote, Morrison testimony, Hill’s final speech
-
Now Playing: Twitter to ban all political advertising
-
Now Playing: House Democrats to hold vote on next steps in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: John Bolton summoned to testify in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton reveals abortion conversation with Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-
Now Playing: Dramatic images released of the daring raid on ISIS leader’s hideout
-
Now Playing: Public support of impeachment grows as more testimonies scheduled
-
Now Playing: Sinema won't commit to voting for a Democrat